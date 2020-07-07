Dhakal appointed

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday appointed its joint secretary Bhakta Bahadur Dhakal as the acting Member Secretary of the National Sports Council.
Dhakal, chief of the Sports Department at the Ministry, will be incharge of the Council until the next provision, said the NSC in a release. The post was vacant after the Sports Development Act 2077 came into effect last week and the previous appointments were automatically annulled.
NSC Administration Department chief Kul Bahadur Thapa and other staff welcomed Dhakal amidst a brief programme on Monday. According to the spokesperson at the MoYS, joint secretary Man Bahadur BK, the appointment process of new Member Secretary as per the new act would start at the earliest. A three-member panel, led by MoYS Secretary, will recommend three candidates and the cabinet meeting will appoint the Member Secretary, who will the convenor of the seven-member committee to lead the NSC. The 30-member NSC Board will be formed with representatives from seven provinces and other nominations.
