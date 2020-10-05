Dhangadi Premier League postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

DHANGADHI: Dhangadi Premier League (DPL) Twenty20 Cricket tournament being held in Dhangadi annually will not be held this year as prescheduled.
The tournament has been affected due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was scheduled to be held from October 24 to November 9.
Issuing a press statement, Dhangadi Cricket Academy has said that it was impossible to hold the tournament in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
A new date will be announced soon.
This was going to the fourth edition of the tournament held with various franchise teams competing.
Feature image: File
