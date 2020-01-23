Dhimal strikes as Machhindra edge past Policemen

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 22

Ranjit Dhimal scored a solitary goal as Machhindra Football Club defeated Nepal Police Club 1-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Defender Dhimal converted the free kick into the sensational goal from nearly 30 yards out in the 53rd minute. With their fifth win in eight matches, Machhindra remained at the second position on inferior goal difference after being tied on 16 points with leaders Tribhuvan Army Club, who have one match in hand. NPC are at the sixth position with 11 points.

Machhindra came close to opening the scores in the sixth minute but no one could meet Dhimal’s cross inside the penalty box, while Machhindra goalkeeper Bishal Shrestha saved a shot from NPC’s Saujan Rai in the 13th minute.

Abhishek Rijal of Machhindra headed wide in the 28th minute, while they had a goal scored by Peter Segun ruled off side in the first half injury time.

After Dhimal put Machhindra ahead in the 53rd minute, Rijal came close to doubling the tally two minutes later but he just missed it. Bishal Rai found the back of the nets in the 81st minute but Machhindra were unlucky for the second time in the match as the goal was ruled off side again.

On Thursday, Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club will take on Ruslan Three Star Club, while Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club will play against Nepal APF Club at the Dasharath Stadium.

