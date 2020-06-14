Djokovic beaten as Adria Tour’s Montenegro leg scrapped

BELGRADE, June 13 (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic lost one of his two opening singles matches on Saturday at the charity tournament he organised, and his day got worse when news broke that one of the event’s four legs has been scrapped due to coronavirus concerns.
Shortly after beating fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki in his opening match, Djokovic said he was disappointed that the Adria Tour’s third leg in Montenegro, scheduled for June 27-28, had been called off.
“I am so sad for the Montenegro leg,” he told the Balkan nation’s Sport Klub television in a courtside interview in front of a capacity 4,000 crowd.
“We tried everything, but the borders are still not open and we don’t have time to organise it all.”
With 12,251 confirmed cases and 253 deaths related to COVID-19, Serbia is among the countries whose residents are not allowed to travel to its southern neighbour Montenegro.
Earlier on Saturday, Djokovic’s younger brother Djordje and the Adria Tour director, released a statement saying the event’s board had decided to scrap the Montenegro leg.
Asked at a news conference after his defeat by Filip Krajinovic whether there was an alternative host nation able to replace Montenegro in a fortnight, Djokovic said:
“We are looking at several alternative options and locations which I don’t want to reveal at this point.
“We are running out of time so we will know where we stand either tomorrow or the day after.”
The second leg will be held in Croatia’s coastal resort of Zadar on June 20-21 and the final one in Bosnia’s Banja Luka on July 3-4.
The tournament, organised by Djokovic while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has drawn some household names and adopted a more streamlined format than the main tour events.
Sets have been slashed to the best of seven games, with eight players competing in two pools on a round-robin basis.
Having beaten Troicki in straight sets, Djokovic lost 4-2, 2-4, 1-4 to Krajinovic.
Second seed and Austrian world number three Dominic Thiem beat Damir Dzumhur in minutes as the Bosnian retired in the opening set with a hamstring injury, but had to save a match point in his 1-4, 4-1, 4-3 win over Dusan Lajovic.
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov beat Lajovic in three sets but was stunned 4-1, 4-3 by home crowd favourite Nikola Milojevic – drafted in to replace Dzumhur.
World number seven Alexander Zverev beat Krajinovic 0-4, 4-3, 4-3 and was playing Troicki in a late match starting after midnight local time.
The third-round pool matches will be played on Sunday afternoon followed by a final between the group winners at 1800 GMT.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 127,288 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 190,582 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Spain has said a list of 23 stranded Nepalis, who have applied for repatriation by filling in a form on the embassy's website till June 8, has been forwarded to the authorities concerned in Nepal. The embassy also said, information regarding repatriation flights Read More...
KATHMANDU: India has responded to Nepal's move of passing the constitution amendment bill to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Shrivastav, in response to media Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 People celebrate the new political map of Nepal. Read More...
Bayern are a win away from title Bavarians score 10th straight league win BERLIN: Leon Goretzka's 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, meaning they need to win just one of their last three matches to secure the Bundesliga Read More...
Jumla, June 13 The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme. The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at Read More...
Gaighat, June 13 A construction company, which failed to complete a project on time, has been fined for the delay in Udayapur. Mahalaxmi Lokapriya JV was responsible for construction of a concrete bridge over the Triyuga River between Siwai and Belahi villages in Udayapur’s Chaudandi Municip Read More...
POKHARA: As many as three persons were killed while six others went missing after a landslide swept away the nine people in Durlung Dhakalbari of Parbat district on Saturday night. Locals Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa and Bibisha Thapa were found dead as they were buried under the land Read More...