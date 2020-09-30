Djokovic primed for deep run in Paris

PARIS: Top seed Novak Djokovic said he was ‘physically, mentally, emotionally’ ready to land a second French Open title after beginning his quest in emphatic fashion on Tuesday.
In his first Grand Slam match since being disqualified from the US Open this month for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball, Djokovic was supreme in a 6-0 6-2 6-3 first-round demolition of young Swede Mikael Ymer.
Some had suggested the Serbian world number one might suffer a reaction to his New York humiliation but he won the Rome title in the build-up to Paris and on Tuesday extended his season record to 32-1. His only ‘loss’ was the default against Pablo Carreno Busta in US Open fourth round.
While 12-time champion Rafa Nadal remains the slight favourite, the damp and heavy conditions with a lower-bouncing ball appear to be tailor-made for Djokovic‘s precision style.
“I actually enjoyed myself on the court today. I think I played really well,” Djokovic, who was on his best behaviour throughout, told reporters. “A few hiccups here and there, but I think generally the game is there.
“I’m ready physically, mentally, emotionally to go deep in the tournament. Hopefully I can have another successful year here in Paris. I am definitely very confident.”
After his New York trauma Djokovic‘s opening test in Paris was as stress-free as it gets and at times it looked as though he were playing an exhibition match, teasing Ymer with dropshots and lobs before pummelling exquisite baseline winners.
The first set was all over in 20 minutes.
“I thought I started off extremely well,” Djokovic, who beat Andy Murray to win his one French Open crown in 2016, said.
“Six love, that’s the best possible way to start a Grand Slam. Trying to get off the blocks very strong.
“You could see there is quite a few surprises in the first round. You know, you have (Daniil) Medvedev out, some big players. It tells a lot about these conditions.”
LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hit back at television pundit and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane on Monday after the Irishman described the Premier League champions' defending in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday as "sloppy". Liverpool have won all three of their league games s Read More...
PARIS: Three weeks after an acrimonious exit at the US Open, world number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title when he takes on Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round at the French Open on Tuesday. The Serbian had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at Read More...
RAUTAHAT: A youth has been arrested on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl in Rauthat, on Monday night. The victim's father filed a first incident report (FIR) against 35-year-old Indal Das at a nearby police station. Subsequently, the accused was apprehended from his house around mid-night Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley registers record-high 934 single-day coronavirus cases Till date, Read More...
BAJURA: Family members of the 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Bajhang district, have refused to receive her body demanding fair investigation. A police team under the command of DSP Pancha Kumar Bakhu from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrived in the district to carry Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic got his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title back on track as he commenced his French Open campaign with a drama-free 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer on Tuesday. Little over three weeks since Djokovic was defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round for hitting a line judge wi Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur overcame visitors Chelsea 5-4 in a penalty shootout to progress in the League Cup following a 1-1 home draw in their fourth round clash on Tuesday. Chelsea appeared to be heading into the quarter-finals thanks to a 19th-minute strike from Timo Werner but Erik Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Central Investigation Bureau said it had no jurisdiction to arrest owners of 25 suspicious companies over illegal networking business. Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection had written a letter to the CIB around a week ago, requesting it to arrest Read More...