Djokovic suffers deja vu after hitting line judge

PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment.
Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fourth-round clash and the ball ricocheted off his frame and straight into the head of a male line judge.
It brought back instant memories of the world number one’s dramatic default at the US Open — also in a fourth round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
On that occasion Djokovic swiped a ball behind him towards the backstop after losing a point and inadvertently hit a female line judge in the throat — leaving tournament officials no choice but to disqualify him.
This time there was no blame attached to him as the ball had been in play, but he said it had been a worrying moment all the same.
“My gosh, it was very awkward déjà vu,” Djokovic said after his 6-4 6-3 6-3 defeat of Khachanov that put him in his 47th Grand Slam quarter-final.
“I’m actually trying to find the lines person and see if he’s okay because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him.
“I hope he’s fine. He definitely dealt with it in a very strong and brave way. But it was a hit because I was very close. Obviously because of what happened in New York, people… are going to make the story out of this.
“It has happened to me and to many other players in the last 15 years that I’ve been on the tour. I’ve seen it a lot when the ball ricochets from the racket and the frame, hits someone in the stands, or someone that is close to you or line umpire.
“It was a very awkward situation obviously.”
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 Hospitals in Kathmandu valley have started facing shortage of intensive care units. With the rise in coronavirus cases in the country the number of people in the need of intensive care units are also on the rise. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 244 p Read More...
BARA, OCTOBER 5 A joint meeting of security chiefs from districts of Nepal and India along the Nepal-India border was held in Kalaiya, Bara, today. The meeting dwelt on various issues and decided to control cross-border crime, maintain peace and security and check smuggling, among others. Read More...
KHOTANG, OCTOBER 5 With the deadline expiring, only 67 per cent work on Diktel Urban Drinking Water and Sanitation Project has been completed in Khotang. Work on the project started on March 28 last year with the target of finishing the project within 18 months. The contract was awarded to Asi Read More...
DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 5 Local levels in Kavre have made their expense details for coronavirus control and management public recently. Of the thirteen local levels in the district, some have made their expense details till June-July public, while some have made public the expenses on different dat Read More...
Highlights plight of COVID patients told to self-isolate in rented rooms in Kathmandu valley KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 The Nepali Congress has slammed the government for its poor handling of the COV- ID-19 pandemic. Joint General Secretary of the party Prakash Sharan Mahat, who heads NC COVI Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 5 Nepali Congress lawmakers resorted to vandalism inside the Provincial Assembly of Province 5 over the naming of the provincial capital. Angered by the ruling party’s unilateral attempt to pass the proposal that sought to declare Dang Deukhuri as the province’s per Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 5 Nepali Army has handed over the trail linking Byas Rural Municipality’s Chhangru and Tinkar village to Darchula district headquarters Khalanga after completing it. NA Sudurpashchim Regional Headquarters Chief Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trail to Sudurpashchim Provi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related death on Tuesday. The 64-year-old male of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-3 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 4:20 am today while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of th Read More...