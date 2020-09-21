Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final

ROME: Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final.
The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafa Nadal on the all-time list.
He will face Diego Schwartzman in Monday’s final after the Argentine held his nerve to beat Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov 6-4 5-7 7-6 (4) in a dramatic second semi-final.
“It was a tough two-setter today. It was over two hours for two sets,” said Djokovic, who equalled Nadal’s tally of Masters 1000 titles by winning the Western & Southern Open last month.
“I definitely had to work hard for most of the points and it was really anybody’s game in the first set.
“It was probably the windiest day since we arrived in Rome and it was quite tough to handle that. But the second set was much better, I got used to it and started swinging through the ball better.”
Djokovic started sluggishly and trailed 4-5 in the opening set but broke back and won the final three games to take the early advantage in the contest.
The Serb, who fired 12 aces in the match, served with much better accuracy in the second set and broke to go ahead 3-2 before closing out in style.
Schwartzman, who knocked out Nadal in the quarter-finals on Saturday, will break into the top 10 of the rankings if he beats Djokovic in the title clash.
“I think if I win I’m going to be Top 10, so I just need to rest. That’s why I was fighting this match because I need those points to be close to the Top 10 and to be close to Denis,” Schwartzman said.
“Maybe (it will happen) tomorrow, maybe the next tournaments, but that was in my mind the whole match. I think that’s why I won, because I was fighting.
“I was not playing all the match my best tennis, but I felt like I took the chances at the end and that’s why I won.”
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her, which the latter denied, and dismissed the claims as baseless. On September 19, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. Tagging Indian Prime Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar. Also seen in pi Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 Country witnessed the first death of a security person due to COVID-19. The deceased, a 34-year-old soldier of Nepali Army was posted in Kathmandu. He hailed from Ramechhap district. However, Nepali Army has not yet revealed the identity of the deceased. The deceased wa Read More...
LONDON: Two goals from Sadio Mane just after halftime eased champions Liverpool to a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League season's first heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. A dull game never threatened to live up to the eight-goal thriller when the sides met in Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season. In an action-packed first half at St Mary's, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 The National Women Commission today organised a webinar on ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Women and Initiatives Taken by NWC and Nepal Police in Addressing Gender Based Violence Issues’ to highlight impact of pandemic on women and children across the country. According to t Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 Chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa today pledged to establish the party as a strong force. The country would become prosperous and sovereign only by pursuing the ideology RPP as Nepal is faced with complex geo-political situation, he claimed at a virt Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 20 The Secretariat of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today began discussion on Cabinet reshuffle. NCP Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the meeting discussed policy issues regarding the Cabinet reshuffle from different angles, but it did not take a decision o Read More...