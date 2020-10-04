Djokovic wants line judges replaced by technology

PARIS: Novak Djokovic‘s relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary.
The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the US Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting a female line judge in the throat with a loose ball.
Now he believes their job should be done by Hawkeye technology.
“With all my respect for the tradition and the culture we have in this sport, when it comes to people present on the court during a match, including line (judges), I really don’t see a reason why every single tournament in this world, in this technological advanced era, would not have what we had during the Cincinnati/New York tournaments,” Djokovic said.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant the majority of courts at the US Open, part from the main show courts, dispensed with line judges as a health precaution.
They are back at the French Open which, because it is on clay, does not use Hawkeye technology for close calls, relying instead on the umpire to examine a mark in the red dust.
While the issue of whether players should be able to challenge via a Hawkeye review at the French Open and other claycourt events, as they do on other surfaces, has been debated all week here, Djokovic appears to want to go further.
“The technology is so advanced right now, there is absolutely no reason why you should keep line umpires on the court. That’s my opinion,” he said.
“Of course, I understand technology is expensive, so it’s an economic issue and a question mark. But I feel like we are all moving towards that, and sooner or later there is no reason to keep line umpires.
“Yes, ball kids, of course, ball person, yes, but line umpires, I don’t see why anymore, to be honest,” he said before adding with a smile “I would also probably then have less chances to do what I did in New York.”
Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 French Open champion, instead believes traditions should be respected.
“They can also have a HawkEye, you know, in clay court. That solves everything. But I feel it’s pretty traditional (now), and I’m a traditional person. I enjoy having, you know, line umpires and chair umpire. And I just like things the old way,” she said.
“You can put a HawkEye (in) and make it more modern, but I appreciate not being a machine on the court. (It would be) even more lonely out there just with us. A speaker that says in or out.”
The ATP’s Next Gen tournament has experimented with Hawkeye technology calling the lines using an automated voice rather than having officials on court.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world by requiring social distancing. The basic essence of human interaction has been challenged. Only essential movement, and in restricted form, has been allowed. The pandemic has practically shut down the travel and tourism industry. It was not considered es Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Infections in Valley surging with 1,177 new cases recorded on Saturday Till date, 1 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has contracted the coronavirus infection. Several members of the opposition party, employees and security personnel at the NC office had submitted their swab samples on Thursday. Thapa confirmed the news of him testing positive for the infection th Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 Representatives of provincial governments say that the powers exercised by chief district officers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent ordinance that gave policing power in the three districts of Kathmandu valley — Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur — to Ne Read More...
LEEDS: Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno struck his first goal for the club to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday as visiting Pep Guardiola was denied victory against one of the men who inspired him to be a coach. City's Spanish boss has often spok Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Dominic Calvert-Lewin became Everton's first player to score in the opening four matches of a Premier League season as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 on Saturday to keep their perfect start intact. The result left Everton top of the standings on a maximum 12 points Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 3 The decision to designate Bhalubang of Dang as the permanent capital for Province 5 has sparked a dispute within the ruling party. Following agreement between the two chairpersons of the ruling party, the provincial government yesterday had tabled a proposal to declare Da Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 3 Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has stressed that financial resources spent on nuclear weapons should be diverted to achieving the sustainable development goals for overall security and well-being of humanity at large. In his pre-recorded video address to Read More...