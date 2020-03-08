Dobhan win title

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Dobhan Youth Club defeated Riverside Youth Club 2-1 in the final of the second Friendship Cup Football Tournament here at the Gunadi grounds on Saturday.

Man-of-the-match Bikash Shrestha scored a brace for Dobhan, while Dipesh Ale netted one for Riverside. Champions Dobhan received Rs 111,111 along with the trophy, while River Side earned Rs 55,555. Saroj Yonjan of Riverside was declared the best player of the tournament, while his teammate Dipesh Ale was the highest scorer.

Shiva Shrestha of Dobhan was named the best goalkeeper. The three best players earned Rs 5,000 each. A total of 23 teams took part in the tournament organised by Friendship Youth Club. Myagde Rural Municipality President Maya Devi Rana handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

