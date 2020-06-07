Dominant Nunes defeats Spencer to defend featherweight crown

UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer and scored a comprehensive decision victory on Saturday in retaining her crown, becoming the first two-weight UFC champ to successfully defend both belts.
The Canadian challenger went the distance at the UFC 250 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, but she was completely outclassed, as Nunes won every one of the five rounds on the judges’ scorecards.
“I studied her very well, I know she’s tough and I have to be sharp if I have to go five rounds, I have to be dominating,” a beaming Nunes told commentator Joe Rogan after the fight.
“That was my goal, defending my two belts at the same time. I defended both belts, you know, I’m the greatest! I’m so happy right now!” she added.
Spencer fought bravely but her limitations were exposed early on as Nunes caught her with a stiff jab and then took her to the mat, where she controlled her with ease.
A flurry of punches by Nunes the end of the second round almost put a stop to the contest, and Spencer somehow survived a late choke attempt at the end of the fourth, although her forehead to swelled up heading into the final round.
With Nunes barely breaking a sweat, the doctor was called into the octagon late in the fifth to examine a cut on Spencer, but the 29-year-old was able to battle on to the end of a one-sided contest that cemented Nunes’ status as one of the sport’s most dominant champions.
After beating Miesha Tate to win the bantamweight belt in July 2016, the 32-year-old Brazilian has been on a tear for almost four years, defending that title with violent knockouts of former champions Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm.
She then stepped up to featherweight and added that title by demolishing the much-feared Cris Cyborg in just 51 seconds, knocking her unconscious with a superb display of boxing in December 2018.
The problem for Nunes and the UFC now is that there is no challenger on the horizon that looks capable of threatening Nunes, who hasn’t lost since she was knocked out by Cat Zingano in September 2014.
“I don’t know what is next, but I’ve proved (myself) already. Tonight I closed a cycle, and I’m proud of myself and my team,” Nunes said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more coronavirus related deaths, on Saturday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 13. The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the fatalities in its regular media briefing this afternoon. Among the deceased are a 58-year-old man from D Read More...
KATHMANDU Creativity is an ever-flowing river, and for artists in Nepal, channelling creativity to create works of art during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak has become a way to stay productive and find creative solace. Artist Sundar Lama who shares that a serene environment is Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235. Of the newly infected, 286 are males and 37 are females. In total, 3,003 males and 232 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, Read More...
BAJURA: As many as fourteen health facilities in Bajura district have been handed over medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 crisis. Ipas Nepal, a non-government organisation, in collaboration with PeaceWin Bajura has handed over 21 types of medical supplies in a bid to provide financial and te Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Saturday. The cases were confirmed through RT-PCR tests conducted at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL). Among those in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Saturday, confirmed that 323 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235. Meanwhile, two more coronavirus related deaths were recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 13. READ HE Read More...
At least 6,773,308 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 395,053 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. DEATHS AND INF Read More...