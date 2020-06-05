Dortmund defend players’ haircuts amid tight health protocol 

BERLIN: The Bundesliga’s health safety protocols were not breached when six Borussia Dortmund players, including England international Jadon Sancho, got their hair cut this week and took photos without face masks, the club said on Thursday.
The 20-year-old Sancho, a rising star and a top transfer target for major clubs, and his team mates got hair cuts and took photos with the hairdresser without any facial protection, which goes against the league’s health safety guidelines.
“He should not have done it,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told a virtual news conference. “We were all young once, 18, 19, 20.”
“In this current special situation it is not only the coach and the coaching staff but the entire club that has to be careful with discipline.
“We have talked to all those involved and they assured us that all hygiene guidelines regarding visitors were adhered to. Only for the photo were the masks taken off. That is something that should not have happened of course.”
The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to restart on May 16 after a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matches are played without fans and teams must adhere to strict health guidelines that regulate the process and operation of training sessions and games. The Bundesliga, with five games left in the season, plans to finish by the end of the month.
