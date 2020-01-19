Dortmund’s Haaland sparkles with hat-trick on debut

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund’s new signing Erling Haaland scored a sensational hat-trick in 23 minutes on his debut to help his team come from two goals down and beat Augsburg 5-3 on Saturday as the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Norwegian teenager Haaland, who joined only weeks ago from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported 20 million euros ($22.18 million), scored his first goal with a low drive in the 59th, three minutes after coming on to cut the gap to 3-2.

Augsburg had led through a brace from Florian Niederlechner and a goal from Marco Richter.

Jadon Sancho levelled for the visitors and Haaland then tapped in Dortmund’s fourth in the 70th to put them ahead.

The 19-year-old talent sealed their win to live up to heightened expectations and completed his memorable hat-trick in the 79th minute to put fourth-placed Dortmund on 33 points.

Leaders RB Leipzig, on 37, host Union Berlin later on Saturday. Bayern Munich, third on 33, travel to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.