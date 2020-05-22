Dortmund’s Witsel ruled out against Wolfsburg but Can, Reyna back

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel will not be fit in time for Saturday’s Bundesliga match at VfL Wolfsburg but Emre Can and teenager Giovanni Reyna have returned to training following injuries and are available, coach Lucien Favre said on Friday.
Belgium international Witsel has yet to recover from an injury that forced him to miss their 4-0 victory over rivals Schalke 04 last week as the season restarted following a suspension of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Witsel will definitely not be there,” Favre said in a virtual news conference. “Can started yesterday with light training with the team and will train today as well.”
The highly-rated Reyna, who missed his first start of the season last week after being injured while warming up against Schalke, is also back in training.
Dortmund are in second place in the standings on 54 points, four behind leaders Bayern Munich, whom they host on Tuesday.
They are still without captain Marco Reus, sidelined with an adductor muscle injury for the past months, and with eight games left in the campaign his comeback still remains unclear.
“Reus has not started training with the team but we still hope that he can come back as soon as possible and help until the end of the season,” Favre said.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
Initiative hopes to share facts to fight COVID-19 Hollywood actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, kicks off the project on May 21 by interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.