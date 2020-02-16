Dura finishes first

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Suraj Dura won the title of the 17th Sachin Memorial Open Road Race here on Saturday. The Indian Army athlete Dura finished the 9km race from Ansan Chowk to Ghansi Kuwa in 33 minutes and 47 seconds.

Defending champion Anil Majakoti of Nepali Army came second in 34:18, while Pramish Gurung of Bhanu Municipality was third in 35:23. Top three athletes received Rs 9,017, Rs 6,017 and Rs 4,017 respectively. Karuna Shrestha of Damauli won the women’s section title and she received Rs 1,517.

A total of 40 athletes took part in the annual event organised by Rotract Club of Tanahun in memory of its joint secretary Sachin Kumar Shrestha, who died in a road accident in 2003. Member of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dev Kumar Shrestha handed over the prizes to the winners.

