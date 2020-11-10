England call up teenage midfielder Bellingham

LONDON: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold were forced to withdraw due to injury, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
It is the 17-year-old’s first call up to the senior squad.
He had at first been included in the England Under-21 squad but will now join Gareth Southgate’s squad for Thursday’s friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland.
Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse has withdrawn with a tight hamstring, while Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out after getting injured in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday.
The FA confirmed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will report for international duty on Thursday to allow further assessment on an injury he sustained while playing against Everton on Saturday.
“The majority of the squad arrived at St. George’s Park on Monday, with seven more players – Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling – due to report on Tuesday,” the FA said in a statement.
After facing Ireland at Wembley on Thursday, England will play Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three day later.
