England declare to set West Indies target of 312 on final day

LONDON: England declared their second innings on 129-3 to take a crack at the West Indies batting lineup, setting the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday.
England’s declaration means they will have 85 overs — thus giving them a second new ball if required — to bowl out the tourists and level the series.
Resuming on their overnight score of 37-2, Ben Stokes got straight into the action, looking to cart the West Indies bowlers all around the empty stadium and the all-rounder brought up his half century in only 36 balls.
Skipper Joe Root also scored a quick-fire 22 and was run out as he sacrificed himself to get Stokes back on strike. First innings centurion Stokes was unbeaten on 78 off 57 deliveries, which included three sixes, when England declared.
West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first test in Southampton. The third test will also be played in Manchester.
READ ALSO:
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing has shared the latest updates on Covid-19 situation from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. The ministry confirmed 156 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus i Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as sixteen Nepalis living and working abroad died from COVID-19 in the past week, taking the reported death toll to 160. According to Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), among the deceased, eight died in Qatar, three in Kuwait and five in United Arab Emirates. As of S Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal met at Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar in a bid to resolve internal rift within the party, one more time, today. The co-chairs are currently discussing the possibility to hold Un Read More...
Lalitpur, July 19 A person dressed as a “Mi pwa Lakhey” clicked before traditional Lakhey dance performance, with fire during Gathan Mugah (Ghanta Karna) festival in Lalitpur on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club. Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an em Read More...
LONDON: West Indies reached 118-2 at lunch on the fourth day of the second test in Manchester on Sunday, trailing hosts England by 351 runs in the first innings. After day three of the test was washed out, the West Indies resumed on 32-1 in bright sunshine, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Jose Read More...
GUWAHATI: Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday. The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows thr Read More...