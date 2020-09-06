England fight back to beat Australia in T20 thriller

LONDON: England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia on the final ball of their first T20 international on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months.
England posted 162-7 after 44 from Jos Buttler and 66 for Dawid Malan, but Australia were in command after a brilliant 98-run opening stand by David Warner (58) and Aaron Finch (46).
Steve Smith then hit a quick 18 but when he fell at 124-1 it sparked a clatter of wickets that let England back in the game.
The tourists still looked favourites but tight bowling by Tom Curran and Chris Jordan at the end piled the pressure on and Marcus Stoinis was unable to find the 15 needed from the final over as they ended on 160-6.
The win put England one up in the three-match series.
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too. The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some 'Dynamite' moves in a new video. In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along wit Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting "Death to France" and calling for boycotts of French products. "Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers, Read More...
Kathmandu, September 5 The Ramchandra Paudel-led faction of the Nepali Congress today held a virtual meeting to devise strategies to challenge party President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s ‘interference in distribution of active membership and appointment of loyalists to the party’s departments to s Read More...
STOCKHOLM: A slice of luck and a moment of individual brilliance during a mazy run from Kylian Mbappe gave France a gritty 1-0 win away to Sweden in their Nations League A Group 3 clash on Saturday with Antoine Griezmann even missing a last-minute penalty. France coach Didier Deschamps tri Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 5 A woman working at Jawalakhel-based Alka Hospital in Lalitpur was found dead last night, four days after she was reported missing. Gita KC, 39, was found in the forest of Lele in Muldol of Godavari Municipality, her face down on the ground. Deputy Superintendent of Po Read More...