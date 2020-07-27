Nepal | July 27, 2020

England name Denly in 14-man squad for Ireland ODIs

July 27, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: World champions England on Monday named batsman Joe Denly in their 14-man squad for the three-match one-day international series against Ireland starting on Thursday.

Kent batsman Denly was dropped for England’s second test against West Indies and did not return for the ongoing third match of the series in Manchester.

All-rounder Moeen Ali returns as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for the three games, which will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England will be without test skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Jos Buttler due to their involvement in the West Indies tests.

The England-Ireland ODI series kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said earlier on Monday.

“… There are a number of players who’ll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level,” England selector James Taylor said in a statement.

“These ODIs against Ireland are an opportunity to continue the exciting evolution of the ODI side, while also looking towards the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021.

England also named three reserve players in Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone.

The squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone

