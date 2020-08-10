England’s Anderson quashes retirement talk as he eyes return to form

LONDON: England’s most successful bowler James Anderson says he is not pondering his test retirement but conceded the decision to step away could be taken out of his hands if he continues to underwhelm.
The 38-year-old has endured a frustrating summer, managing just six wickets in his last three tests, fuelling speculation that his 17-year test career could be drawing to a close.
Anderson struggled for rhythm in England’s three-wicket win over Pakistan in the first test at Manchester but the Lancashire pacer confirmed that while he was disappointed with his effort, the thought of hanging up his boots had never crossed his mind.
“There’s no truth to that. It’s been a frustrating week personally, I felt out of rhythm and probably for the first time in 10 years I got emotional on the field and let that get to me,” Anderson told reporters on Monday.
“I think after one bad game, there are some whispers that go around but I don’t really think that’s fair. I’ve just got to work hard and hope I get the nod for the next game.”
Anderson, who has picked up 590 test wickets, said earlier this year that he was hungry to keep playing for England and on Monday he reiterated his desire to carry on until next year’s Ashes series in Australia.
“I want to play as long as I possibly can. If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands. It will be a selection issue. But, for me, I’m still hungry,” he said.
Anderson is on the brink of becoming the first pacer to pick up 600 test wickets but he admitted his focus was not on personal milestones.
“It’s not a huge incentive for me really. I want to be bowling well and contribute to winning,” he said. “If I get 600 wickets then great, if I don’t, I’m happy with what I’ve got.”
The second test will begin on Thursday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today. According to Read More...
KARACHI: Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places. Every year, many cities in Pakist Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing. Among the 92 cases, 90 hail from Kathmandu while two cases of transmissio Read More...
MANCHESTER: A magnificent partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped propel England to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first test at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 in their pursuit of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's claim that Lord Buddha was an Indian, had stated that Buddha's place of birth is undeniably Lumbini. It further stated that historical and archaeological facts support the fact. Subsequently, the Read More...