England’s Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

LONDON: England all-rounder Sam Curran is self isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.
The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and diarrhoea on Wednesday night and would sit out the remainder of England’s intra-squad practice match ahead of the first test against West Indies.
“He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match. He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout,” the ECB said.
The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.
The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester.
MANANG: Temporary quarantines and isolation centres established for accommodating persons suspected of COVID-19 and those testing positive for the infection are lying empty in Manang. These centres have remained empty ever since the only infected person, a 57-year-old man, returned home after a c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Altitude Air today felicitated its board chairperson Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa on his appointment as the board director of Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to a statement issued by Altitude Air, board directors including company’s Managing Director Nima Nuru Sherpa and other staff m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Activists of 'Enough is Enough' campaign today held a discussion with the Minister of Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to draw the government's attention towards the demands put forth by the campaigners. They have insisted that the government take the demands seriously and ac Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the wake of recent political developments, main opposition party Nepali Congress has said that it is seriously observing the sudden decision forwarded by the government to end the ongoing Parliamentary session. 'The move made by the government to abruptly end the session without pri Read More...
SAO PAULO: A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac will be tested in Brazil by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states, the governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday, adding the trials still need to be approved by local health vigilance agency Anvisa. T Read More...
DHANGADHI: Sudurpaschim Province has not been able to hold any discussion on budget even after unveiling it more than two weeks ago. The deliberation on budget could not proceed even after 17 days since the parties in opposition have been obstructing the Provincial Assembly meeting. Main oppositi Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday. British and German media reported on Tuesday that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to s Read More...
BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease. The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid t Read More...