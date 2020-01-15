Everest Taekwondo

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Nepal chapter of Everest World Class Taekwondo is organising the second edition of the Everest National Open taekwondo Championship from Thursday.

Around 1,200 playes are expected to take part in the three-day tournament that offers 110 each gold and silver medals along with 220 bronze in poomsae and kyorugi events, informed tournament coordinator Sanjeev Phuyal at a press meet on Tuesday.

Top three teams will receive Rs 100,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, while the best male and female fighters along with best two referees will get Rs 10,000 each.

Likewise, the best dozangs of seven provinces will be rewarded with kits worth Rs 150,000. Founder President of Everest World Class Taekwondo, Kumar Karki said the event was initiated to identify the talented players.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

