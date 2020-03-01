Everton held by United after late goal ruled out by VAR

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL: Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday in an enthralling game which ended in VAR drama.

A dreadful error from United keeper David De Gea gifted Everton a third-minute opener — the Spaniard dawdled on the ball after a pass-back from Harry Maguire and his attempted clearance was charged down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and flew off the Everton striker into the net.

Calvert-Lewin should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards when he broke free of the United defence but shot just wide of De Gea’s right-hand post.

United responded well to the early setback though with Nemanja Matic hitting the cross-bar with a long-range effort and then forcing Everton keeper Jordan Pickford into a diving save with another well-struck drive.

It was January signing Bruno Feranandes, the Portuguese midfielder who has brought some much-needed creativity to the United side, who put the visitors level with a superb low shot from outside the box in the 31st minute.

Everton‘s Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the post with a curling free kick 12 minutes after the interval but United went close to a winner in the 90th minute when Pickford produced a brilliant save with his feet to deny substitute Odion Ighalo.

There was VAR drama in stoppage time when Everton thought they had a winner. Calvert-Lewin’s low shot deflected off Harry Maguire and span past Sigurdsson who was lying on the floor in what the video referee ruled was an offside position.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook