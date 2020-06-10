Federer to miss rest of season after second knee op

MUMBAI: Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing a second procedure on his right knee, the 20-times Grand Slam singles champion said on Wednesday.
Federer struggled with injury at this year’s Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and subsequently underwent surgery on the knee in February.
“A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.
With professional tennis shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic it remains to be seen how many tournaments Federer will actually miss.
The Swiss also had knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in 2016 and missed the second half of that season.
When he returned to the tour for the 2017 season it looked like he had never been away, winning the Australian Open to end a near five-year Grand Slam title drought and adding the Wimbledon title later that year.
The last of Federer’s record 20 Grand Slam singles titles came at the 2018 Australian Open. The closest he has come since was at Wimbledon last year when he lost in the final.
“Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level,” he said.
“I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 106,331 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 166,158 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ninety-six persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday. Among those discharged are 30 persons including 24 m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netizens are slamming American actor Mark Wahlberg for his social media message supporting Black Lives Matters movement while pointing out his past hate crimes. Paying tribute to George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody, Wahlberg posted on his social media accou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa has asked the Government of Nepal to provide a breakdown of the expenses incurred for the government's response to coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Thapa said the House must be apprised in brief, point to poin Read More...
LONDON: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has called on British football to address a lack of representation for racial minorities in coaching positions and the soccer hierarchy to advance the fight against racism. Sterling has backed anti-racism protests in Britain after the death of unarm Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop boyband holds a FESTA yearly to mark their anniversary. As such to mark their seventh anniversary, BTS have revealed special units for their much-awaited 2020 FESTA. The septet took to their social media platforms to share the exciting news, reports Hellokpop. They will form t Read More...
KATHMANDU: After K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie received an online death threat, fans and netizens have called on the group's label YG Entertainment to take legal action against the troll and protect all the members. Kpopstarz reports that on June 6, a Twitter user posted a photo of two guns Read More...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day from COVID-19 for the first time since keeping statistics in mid-March, when the country first imposed a lock down that has never been total. As of Tuesday, Pakistan recorded 108,316 coronavirus infections, with 4,646 new cases and a Read More...