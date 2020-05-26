FIFA bans Haiti soccer official for sexual abuse allegations

ZURICH: The president of Haiti’s soccer federation has been suspended from the sport while under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of young women players at the national training center.
FIFA said its ethics committee investigators removed Yves Jean-Bart from duty for 90 days. That interim ban can be extended.
“This sanction has been imposed in connection with ongoing investigations concerning Mr Jean-Bart,” soccer’s world body said in a statement late Monday.
Allegations against Jean-Bart were published last month by British daily The Guardian.
Jean-Bart, who has led the federation for 20 years, has denied the allegations.
