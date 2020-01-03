Flawless Tamang extends lead

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 2

Defending champion Subash Tamang carded a bogey-free six-under 66 to extend his lead after the second round of the Faldo Series Nepal Championship here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

The 13th South Asian Games double gold medallist, Tamang posted nine-under 135 after 36 holes to take 13-stroke lead over Ritesh Tamang, who shot one-over 73. In the boys’ 17-21yrs category, Tamang is 17 strokes ahead of India’s Abhirajsinh Chauhan, who played second straight four-over 76 for a total score of eight-over 152. Sudeep Tamang was a distant third at 28-over 172.

The 17-year-old Tamang, who stole the limelight becoming one of the four players to bag two or more gold medals in the 13th SA Games, carded four-under 32 on the front nine before playing two-under 34 on the latter half. After saving pars on the first three holes, Tamang carded four birdies on the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth holes. After taking the turn, Tamang earned birdies on the 11th and 15th holes to complete the bogey-free round.

Ritesh Tamang extended the lead to five strokes in the boys’ 12-16yrs category after the 15-year-old played one over 73 for the 36-hole total of four-over 148. Sadbhav Acharya shot three-over 75 to remain at the second position with the total score of nine-over 153. Kishan Pariyar was a distant third with the score of 38-over 182.

Tamang played one-over 37 on the front nine before carding even-par 36 on the latter half. He carded a birdie on the third before facing bogeys on the sixth and eight holes. After taking the turn, Tamang faced a double bogey on the 14th against birdies on the 10th and 17th holes. Acharya faltered to four-over 40 on the back nine after taking the turn at one-under 35. He dropped a shot on the third before closing the front nine with two straight birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, Acharya faced bogeys on 11th and 17th apart from suffering a double bogey on the 14th hole.

In girls’ section, Kashmira Shah took her lead to 18 strokes with the 36-hole total of 18-over 162. Shah played a round of five-over 77 to add to her overnight score of 85.

Rabina Shrestha (87) was second at 36-over 180, while Prativa Rai (91) was third at 40-over 184. Shah played two-over 38 on the front nine after she faced bogeys on sixth and seventh holes.

She dropped shots on 11th, 12th and 15th holes on her way to finishing the back nine with the score of threeover 39.

In all, 16 junior golfers are taking part in the 54-hole event organised by Nepal Golf Association under the auspices of National Sports Council, R&A and Gokarna Forest Resort. The winners of all three categories will earn berths in the 14th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, to be held at Laguna Lang Co in Danang, Vietnam in March.

