Football tourney

DHARAN: The 22nd edition of the International Invitational Budhasubba Tuborg Gold Cup is beginning here at the Dharan Stadium from February 22-29. A total of eight clubs including two foreign teams will take part in the tournament, informed Dharan Football Club President Kishor Rai at a press meet on Thursday.

A division outfits Manang Marshyangdi Club, Machhindra FC and Nepal Police Club will fight for the title along with Belbari FC, Mechi Netralaya Kakarvitta Training Centre and hosts Dharan FC. Likewise, Japan Football League team and UK Football Club of India are also confirmed for the tournament, informed Rai.

The organisers also announced the use of video assistant referee (VAR) from this edition. Top two teams will earn one million rupees and Rs 500,000 respectively. The player of the tournament will get a Dio scooter, while the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, striker and coach will earn Rs 25,000 each. Likewise, the highest scorer of the tournament will get Rs 35,000.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

