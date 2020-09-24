Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai. Jones was 59.

He was currently in India as a commentator for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Star India confirmed of Jones’ passing away through a statement. “He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time.”

Jones played 59 Tests and 164 ODIs and was also part of Australia’s 1987 World Cup winning team. After his retirement from all forms of cricket in 1998, he started his career as a commentator and analyst and was one of the more popular commentators.

Condolences, tributes pour in

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for Dean Jones on social networking sites.

Cricket Australia shared the news of Jones’ demise. Earl Eddings, Chair of Cricket Australia, said Jones would be sorely missed by cricket fans around the world.

World Cricket’s international governing body, ICC said, “Dean Jones: 1961-2020 – an icon of the game gone way too soon. RIP.”

The International Cricket Council posted an obituary on Jones.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that a wonderful soul has been taken away too soon.

“Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones,” Tendulkar wrote.

Pakistan Cricket Board also offered its condolences to the bereaved family and the cricket community.

“PCB is devastated with the news of Dean Jones’ passing. On behalf of Pakistan cricket, the PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket community.”

