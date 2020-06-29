Former Germany striker Gomez signs off with goal for Stuttgart

BERLIN: Mario Gomez brought the curtain down on his career with a goal on Sunday as the former Germany international scored in VfB Stuttgart’s 3-1 loss to Darmstadt.
The 34-year-old striker helped the side earn automatic promotion to the Bundesliga after one season in the second division by finishing runners-up to champions Arminia Bielefeld.
“It was always my dream after such a great career, which I could not have imagined, to give something back to Stuttgart,” Gomez told Stuttgart’s website.
“I’m extremely grateful to VfB and it is nice that I can say goodbye with this great success. It was my last mission.”
Gomez, who returned to Stuttgart in 2018, also had stints with Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Besiktas and Wolfsburg and registered 319 goals and 72 assists from nearly 600 matches in all competitions.
In his first spell with Stuttgart, Gomez won the Bundesliga crown in the 2006-07 season before joining Bayern in 2009 for a trophy laden spell that included two league titles, two German Cups and the Champions League.
He scored 31 goals in 78 matches for the national team but missed out on their 2014 World Cup success due to an injury-plagued season.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 215,839 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 296,766 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the market crawling towards normalcy with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Nepalaya Publications has decided to release the pending stock of books for the readers. The Publications, through a statement released today, declared that they have decided to resume launching o Read More...
LAMJUNG: Locusts, which are capable of destroying crops in matter of no time, have been spotted in a large number in Lamjung, on Sunday. According to the District Agriculture Knowledge Center, the insects have been spotted by local farmers in Sundar Bazaar and Singdi in the district. The conce Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali folk-rock band Mongolian Heart has released a lockdown version of Timi Lai Dekhera. The song, penned and composed by singer Yogeshwar Amatya and the band’s vocalist Raju Lama, was released on June 27 on YouTube. The video captures vocalist Raju Lama, guitarists Boby Lama and Read More...
DHANGADHI: In an attempt to control the locust 'invasion', the Sudurpashim Province has decided to provide monetary valuation in exchange of locusts. According to the Provincial Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Nrs 25 will be provided in exchange of one kilogram of locus Read More...
KATHMANDU: On June 26, K-pop's BLACKPINK released their pre-single How You Like That and the music video for the same. Alongside the four-piece group also released their official Twitter account. And on June 30, Twitter will host BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party as a #TwitterBlueroom Q&A sessi Read More...
Kathmandu, June 29 Even as they struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, countries today are staring at another crisis—of biomedical and plastic waste. Single-use plastics used to make personal protective equipment, face masks, shoe covers and goggles for doctors and healthcare workers are co Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Two municipalities in the district have been indefinitely sealed off after the coronavirus infection was detected at the community level. A meeting of the district security committee addressed by the Chief district official, Basudev Ghimire, in wake of the community level transmission o Read More...