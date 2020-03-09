Mushtaq to conduct camp at GHCA

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former Pakistan international cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq is coming to Nepal next month to conduct a week-long training camp at the Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy.

According to GHCA, Mushtaq — regarded as one of the best spin bowlers in the history of cricket and the inventor of doosra, a leg break delivery bowled with an off break action — will lend cricketing lessons to the Nepali players from April 14-21 at the newly-built facilities. “The Masterclass with Saqlain Mushtaq event is aimed at providing the aspiring cricketers with international-class training and all the interested players can take part in the camp,” said GHCA President Sudeep Sharma. “We also have residential facilities for the players who come from outside the Kathmandu valley,” he added.

Mushtaq played 49 Test matches and 169 One Day Internationals for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004. He took 208 Test and 288 ODI wickets and was the fastest to reach the milestones of 100, 150, 200 and 250 wickets in ODIs.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

