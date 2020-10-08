Free agent Goetze makes surprise move to PSV

AMSTERDAM: Free agent Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany, has signed for PSV Eindhoven on a two-year contract, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.
The attacking midfielder, who has made 63 international appearances, was released by Borussia Dortmund in June after battling with form and injury.
Goetze, 28, is a product of Dortmund’s youth academy but switched to rivals Bayern Munich in 2013.
He returned to the Ruhr valley club in 2016 but failed to claim a regular starting spot and was allowed to leave at the end of his contract.
Goetze’s arrival is a coup for PSV, who appointed German coach Roger Schmidt in the close season and signed compatriot Adrian Fein from Bayern and fellow midfielder Dutchman Marco van Ginkel from Chelsea before the transfer window closed on Monday.
Goetze was linked with several top European clubs although he told German media most reports were “absolute rubbish”.
