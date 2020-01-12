Friends beat Three Star Club; Saraswati and Brigade Boys Club share points

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Friends Football Club (FFC) secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Three Star Club (TSC) and registered their maiden win of the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division Football League held at Dasrath Stadium, in Kathmandu, on Sunday.

FFC’s foreign recruit Wanger De Carno’s solitary strike in the 13th minute of the first half was enough to defeat TSC and register first win in the sixth round of the competition.

Later, FFC’s De Carno was declared man-of-the-match for his overall performance in the team’s victory and bagged Rs 10,000 cash and trophy.

TSC suffered a second defeat of the campaign and sit in the fourth position with 10 points whereas FFC have accumulated five points and hold onto 11th position.

Similarly, in today’s other fixture, Saraswati Youth Club (SYC) and Brigade Boys Club (BBC) played a stalemate and shared a point each. After suffering five defeats on a trot, SYC have finally earned a first point of the tournament and occupy last place in the 14-team table.

Likewise, BBC have accumulated seven points and sit on the eight positions.

