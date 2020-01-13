Friends stun Three Star for first victory

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

Wanger de Camro scored the solitary goal as NIBL Friends Club stunned Ruslan Three Star Club 1-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

The Brazilian recruit found the back of the nets in the 13th minute when he headed home following a free kick from Bishow Adhikari. While Three Star missed the chance to go up to second position, Friends registered their first victory.

Three Star remained at fourth position with 10 points, while Friends moved up to 11th with five points.

Saraswoti Youth Club, meanwhile, opened their accounts after playing a goalless draw with Brigade Boys Club.

After facing defeats in the first five matches, Saraswoti finally got off to the mark and are at the bottom of the 14-team table with one point. BBC are at the eighth position with seven points.

San Miguel Machhindra Football Club lead the table with 13 points from six matches, while Tribhuvan Army Club are second with 12 from five matches.

Defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club are third on head-to-head results after being tied on 12 points with TAC, whereas Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club, who faced first defeat in the sixth round, are fifth with nine points.

Nepal Police Club will play against New Road Team, while Chyasal Youth Club will play against Nepal APF Club at the Dasharath Stadium. NPC are at the eighth position with eight points, while NRT and Chyasal have five each. APF are second from last with four points.

