Gharti Magar nets hat-trick as Machhindra advance to semis

SANTOSH KAFLE

Dharan, February 25

Bimal Gharti Magar scored a hat-trick as San Miguel Machhindra Club thrashed Sunday Football Club of India 6-1 and advanced to the semi-finals of the 22nd Budhasubba Tuborg Gold Cup here at the Dharan Stadium today.

Bishal Rai netted a brace and Rejin Subba added one goal for the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions Machhindra, while Sanjeev Bouri scored the consolation goal for the Kolkata-based Sunday FC. Machhindra will now face Nepal Police Club in Thursday’s semi-final match.

Gharti Magar opened the scoring for Machhindra in the 21st minute before Bishal Rai doubled the tally seven minutes later. Machhindra netted four goals in the second half.

Rejin Subba made it 3-0 in the 49th minute, while Bishal Rai netted his second goal of the match in the 74th minute.

Gharti Magar netted his second and team’s fifth goal in the 80th minute before completing the tournament’s first hat-trick three minutes before time.

Substitute Sanjeev Bouri netted the consolation goal for Sunday in the 83rd minute when he converted the free kick from 30 yards out into the sensational goal. His strike also earned the best goal of the match award and Bouri received Rs 5,000.

Gharti Magar was adjudged the man of the match and he earned Rs 15,000.

On Wednesday, UK Football Club of India will play against NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club in the first semi-final match. A total of 10 teams are taking part in the tournament and top two clubs will receive one million rupees and Rs 500,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

