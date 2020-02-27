GHCA enter final

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy advanced to the final of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds on Wednesday.

GHCA defeated Nexus Cricket Academy by an innings and 63 runs to record their second straight victory.

GHCA topped Group B with 50 points to make it to the final. Nexus (32) and Himalayan Cricket Academy (26) were eliminated from the pool. In Group A, Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre (25) and Oasis Cricket Academy (24.5) are in contention, while Baluwatar Cricket Academy (16) are already out of the race. On Wednesday, GHCA needed just seven overs to take the remaining two wickets to pack Nexus for 117 runs to complete the victory.

After a rain delay, Nexus could add just eight runs to their over inning total of 109-8 in their second innings. On Tuesday, GHCA had declared their first innings at 220-8 after bowling Nexus out for a paltry 40 runs. Ariyo Poudel, who returned with 8-29 in second innings, was named the man of the match.

KCTC will take on Oasis in last group stage match from Thursday.

