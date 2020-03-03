GHCA win Himalaya Cricket League title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 2

Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy defeated Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre by one wicket in the final of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

GHCA achieved the target for the loss of nine wickets in 56.5 overs. Resuming the day at 45-4, GHCA scored the required 70 runs in 41.5 overs to complete the victory in a nail-biting finish. Ayush Basnet could add just three runs to his overnight score of 21, while Bibek Yadav was out for a duck.

Another overnight batsman Sangeet Budhathoki and skipper Rashid Khan added 21 runs for the seventh wicket before the latter was dismissed for 18. Budhathoki and Sonu Devkota (13) shared a 17-run partnership for the eighth wicket, while Budhathoki combined with Prashan Singh to take the team within three runs of the target before being stumped by Nirbhik Pathak off Surya Tamang.

Budhathoki played a painstaking 131-ball innings and scored 16.

Singh and Ariyo Poudel took the team home safely with the latter facing just one ball. Singh remained unbeaten on 16 off 30 balls that included two boundaries.

Tilak Bhandari was the pick of the KCTC bowlers taking 6-47, while Surya Tamang grabbed two and Bipin Acharya claimed one wicket. Rashid Khan of GHCA was named the man of the match.

On the first day, KCTC were bowled out for 80 runs before packing GHCA for 62 in the first innings. KCTC were all out for 96 runs in the second innings setting a target of 115 runs for GHCA, who reached 45-4 at close on the first day.

Winner GHCA received Rs 150,000 along with the trophy, while KCTC got Rs 75,000. KCTC’s Surya Tamang was adjudged the player of the series and he earned Rs 25,000. Md Asif Sheikh of GHCA and Tilak Bhandari of KCTC were declared the best batsman and bowler respectively and they got Rs 10,000 each. GHCA’s Ariyo Poudel was named the emerging player. A total of six teams took part in the Under-19 level two-day tournament organised by Great Himalaya Sports Management.

A version of this article appears in print on March 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

