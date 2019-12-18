Golfers Tamang, Shrestha honoured

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, December 17

Konjyosom Rural Municipality on Tuesday felicitated golfers Subash Tamang and Rabina Shrestha for their achievements in the 13th South Asian Games.

Tamang claimed two gold medals, one each in men’s individual and team events, while Shrestha bagged bronze in women’s team event. Both the golfers are from Konjyosom Rural Municipality.

Province Assembly Member Lal Kumari Pun and Chairman of Konjyosom Rural Municipality Gopilal Sintan among others handed over Rs 100,000 and Rs 25,000 to Tamang and Shrestha respectively along with felicitation letters.

Konjyosom Rural Municipality also honoured coaches Deepak Thapa Magar and Dhana Bahadur Thapa along with Nepal Golf Association Secretary Chandra Rai.

