Grampus goalkeeper Langerak tests positive for COVID-19

Nagoya Grampus goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Japanese club have said.

Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki tested positive last week, shortly after the J.League had announced plans to restart the season on July 4.

Grampus conducted tests on 26 players and staff on Saturday, with Australian Langerak, 31, the only one testing positive. Grampus said the player, who was asymptomatic, had been admitted to hospital in Aichi.

Japan has been largely successful in containing COVID-19, recording 17,500 infections and 929 deaths.