KATHMANDU: Ex-boxing Group of Macau on Friday provided boxing coach Madan Kumar Gurung with financial assistance to support in his treatment.

Nepal Boxing Association President Ram Awale and vice-president Arjun Bahadur KC, who is also the member of National Sports Council, handed over Rs 116,000 to Gurung, who is undergoing treatment at Blue Cross Hospital.

