Gyan Niketan win

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan, Xavier International College, New Zenith, Reliance International Academy, Morgan International College and Noble Academy registered wins in the Plus-2 section matches of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Thursday.

Hosts Gyan Niketan defeated Trinity 62-44 riding on Nayendra Pariyar’s 17 points, while Liyush KC netted 20 as Xavier thrashed Rosebud 63-32. In other matches, New Zenith beat Panchari 35-21 riding on 13 points from Ajay Ghale, Lokman Gurung netted 14 points as Reliance defeated Bern- Hardt 22-20, Prsiddha Gurung scored 11 points as Morgan outplayed Insight Vision 38-24 and Noble recorded a 31-22 victory over Glacier in which Ayush Bhandari scored 14 points for the winners.

