Gyan Niketan win

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan defeated Golden Gate 51-40 and topped Group D in the Plus-2 section match of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Saturday.

Sujan Thapaliya of Gyan Niketan top scored with 19 points in a match which decided the group winner and runners up.

Both teams had already made it to the quarter-finals at the expense of defending champions Times International College. In school category matches, hosts Gyan Niketan beat Pushpasadan 55-33, Innovative recorded a 52-32 victory over KMC, Himalaya defeated Kathmandu Xavier 41-27, and Neric outplayed Navajyoti 32-20. Gyan Niketan’s Vivek Yadav netted 24 points, while Manish Gurung contributed 15 for Innovative.

Likewise, Pranup Syangbo scored 17 for Himalaya and Neric’s Sampi Khatri netted 16 points.

A version of this article appears in print on February 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

