Gyan Niketan win

KATHMANDU: Hosts Gyan Niketan defeated defending champions Times International College 51-45 in the Plus-2 section match of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Tuesday.

Manish Tamang of Gyan Niketan top scored in the match with 17 points.

In other matches, Roshan Shrestha netted 16 points as CCRC beat Reliance 48-38, while White House defeated Bern- Hardt 52-28 riding on 14 points from Yadav Niranjan. Also, Insight Vision registered a 26-24 victory over Noble Academy.

Earlier, Gyan Niketan CEO Bishwojeet Kunwar inaugurated the tournament. In all, 24 teams are taking part in the tournament.

