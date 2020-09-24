Havertz hits treble as Chelsea rout Barnsley

Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz got off the mark with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($90 million), started both of his side’s Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool but showed his class against Championship (second tier) side Barnsley.

The Germany international calmly slotted past Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins from close range to double Chelsea‘s lead midway through the first half after Tammy Abraham’s early strike had put them ahead.

Ross Barkley further stretched Frank Lampard’s side’s advantage early in the second period before Havertz, 21, struck twice in the space of 10 minutes to complete his treble.

He fired into the net after a backheel pass from Abraham to make it 4-0, then raced on to a long ball from the England forward to round the keeper and dribble into the empty net.

Olivier Giroud completed the rout late on, setting up a fourth round tie away to either Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur.

