HCL final match evenly poised

Kathmandu, March 1

The final match of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League between Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy and Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre was evenly poised as bowlers from both sides claimed 34 wickets on the first day.

GHCA will go into the second and final day needing another 70 runs, while KCTC will be looking to claim the remaining six wickets to complete the victory. KCTC were bowled out for 80 runs before GHCA were packed for 62 in the first innings. KCTC were all out for 96 runs in the second innings, while GHCA reached 45-4 at close.

Bibek Rana Magar top scored for KCTC with 18 runs in the first innings, while skipper Sachin Lakhah (14), Nirbhik Pathak (13) and Suraj Tamang (11) contributed in double figures. Ariyo Poudel was the pick of the GHCA bowlers taking 3-8, while Mohammed Hussain, Bibek Yadav and Sonu Devkota grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, only two GHCA batsmen, Sonu Devkota (14) and Ayushman Bam (13) could score in double figures after KCTC bowler Surya Tamang ran riot.

Tamang returned with 7-34 and Tilak Bhandari grabbed 3-13.

In second innings, Rahul Bhandari of KCTC scored 22-ball 27 hitting five boundaries, while Bipin Acharya struck three fours in his 17 off 37 balls. Skipper Sachin Lakhah and Nirbhik Pathak contributed 10 runs each. Rashid Khan was the pick of the GHCA bowlers taking 5-19, while he was ably supported by Ariyo Poudel, who grabbed 4-36. Sonu Devkota claimed one wicket.

In reply, GHCA lost opener Ayushman Bam (three) and Ashok Poudel (naught) with just four runs on the board after Tilak Bhandari struck twice in the same over. Aayush Basnet and Abhishek Basnet added 40 runs for the third wicket before Bhandari claimed another two wickets in two balls to reduce GHCA to 44-4.

Aayush Basnet finished the day on 21 not out, while Abhishek Basnet scored 19 off 28 balls. Aayush will resume the GHCA innings on Monday along with Sangeet Budhathoki, who is yet to open his accounts.

Bhandari claimed 4-16 from six overs.

A version of this article appears in print on March 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

