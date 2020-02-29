Himalayan Sherpa advance to semi-finals

TEKENDRA DEUBA

Dhangadhi, February 28

Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club defeated Gorkha Boys Club 5-4 on penalties and advanced to the semi-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium today.

Himalayan Sherpa, who had a bye in the first round, joined hosts Sudurpashchim-XI Sports Club, Nepal APF Club and Ruslan Three Star Club in the last four. Himalayan Sherpa will now face Three Star in Sunday’s semi-final. On Saturday, APF will take on Sudurpashchim-XI for a place in the final.

The fourth and final quarter-final was decided on penalties after both the teams failed to score in regulation period. Himalayan Sherpa goalkeeper Tekendra Thapa was the hero in tie-breaker after he denied Sujit Budhathoki of Gorkha Boys Club and the heroics earned him the man-of-thematch award along with Rs 10,000.

Ulrich Sibe, Aashish Gurung, Diwas Urau, Bhimsen Gurung and Bikash Rai converted from the spot for Himalayan Sherpa, while Hari Kathayat, Anish Tamang, Rup Bahadur Lama and Uttam Gurung scored for Gorkha Boys.

Himalayan Sherpa team manager Sushil Tamang said the players were unable to score due to lack of rest. “The players have been playing matches continuously and they are not getting adequate rest due to hectic schedule,” said Tamang. “We also lacked the services of strikers as they are injured and the ground is also bit hard. But I am happy that we were able to win the match in tie-breaker.”

Gorkha Boys coach Pradip Acharya rued the missed opportunities. “We put up a good show and also created a number of opportunities. But the boys failed to find the back of the nets including the one-on-one,” said Acharya. “And the team lacked coordination as a couple of players joined the squad today itself,” he added.

A version of this article appears in print on February 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook