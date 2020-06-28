Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

MANCHESTER: West Indies captain Jason Holder wants racism to be treated as seriously as doping and match-fixing in cricket, the 28-year-old has said.
Then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was slapped with a four-match ban last year for a racist remark aimed at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.
Earlier this month, former West Indies captains Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle said they have experienced racist abuse and threw their weight behind the Black Lives Matters campaign.
“I don’t think the penalty for doping or corruption should be any different for racism,” Holder told BBC Sport.
“If we’ve got issues within our sport, we must deal with them equally.”
Under the anti-racism code of the governing International Cricket Council (ICC), a third breach of the code by a player could lead to a life ban.
The sanction for a first offence by a player can be up to a ban for four tests or eight limited-overs matches.
Holder said teams should be briefed about race issues before the start of any series.
“In addition to having anti-doping briefings and anti-corruption briefings, maybe we should have an anti-racism feature before we start a series,” the all-rounder said.
“My message is more education needs to go around it.
“I’ve not experienced any racial abuse first hand but have heard or seen a few things around it. It’s something you just can’t stand for.”
England will consider a joint anti-racism protest with West Indies during the three-test series between the sides next month.
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
BARA: Thousands of locusts, which can destroy crops in no time, have been spotted in the fields of Bara district. Coordinator of Agriculture Ministry's Disaster Committee, Sahadev Humagain, confirmed that the grasshopper-like insects that have been discovered in the country are certainly a type o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Locals have started building the chariot of Rato Machhindranath, who is worshipped as the God of Rain and Harvest. Both Hindus and Buddhists pay their homage to the deity during the festival. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 554 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s total COVID-19 count to 12,309. 434 males and 120 females are among the newly infected persons. In total, 10,940 males and 1,369 females have contracted the disea Read More...
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, today. With this recent addition of fatality, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has reached to 28. A 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari M Read More...
CHENNAI: Outrage at the death of a father-son duo in the custody of Indian police earlier this week mounted on Saturday, with thousands on social media comparing the incident to the death of George Floyd in the United States. J Jayaraj, 59, and Bennicks Immanuel, 31, were subjected to a brutal th Read More...
NEW DELHI: Desert locusts on Saturday invaded Gurugram, a satellite city of India’s capital New Delhi, prompting authorities to ask people to keep their windows shut and bang utensils to ward off the fast-spreading swarms. Delhi’s international airport, which borders Gurugram - home to some o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Belgian pop singer Dana Rexx, who is not eligible for emergency state help for the self-employed because of a lack of formal contracts, has taken office job as the coronavirus has halted her plans of her first single release and Asia tour. According to Reuters, just before the coronav Read More...