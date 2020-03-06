Hosts Sahara off to winning start

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, March 5

Sahara Club defeated Brigade Boys Club 3-2 in extra time in the opening match of the 18th Aaha-Rara Gold Cup here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

Tridev Gurung scored the winning goal for the hosts moments before the final whistle.

The match went to extra time after both the teams were deadlocked at 2-2 in the regulation period.

Sahara were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute after Jiban Rayamajhi received second yellow card but BBC failed to make the numerical advantage count.

Earlier, Ulrich Siewi and Tridev Gurung scored for Sahara, while Rajesh Pariyar and Bijay Gurung netted one each for BBC in the second half.

With the win, Sahara advanced to the quarter-finals and will face Nepal Police Club on Saturday for a place in the last four.

On Friday, Nepal APF Club will take on Jhapa-XI Football Club.

A total of 10 teams are taking part in the tournament organised by Sahara Club under the sponsorship of Aaha and Rara noodles, the products of Himshree Foods Pvt Limited.

Earlier, Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung inaugurated the tournament.

Top two teams will receive one million rupees and Rs 500,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sahara Club honoured national team skipper Sujal Shrestha with the National Player Award during the opening session of the tournament.

Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung handed over felicitation letter along with Rs 35,000 to Shrestha. The award is sponsored by former president of Kaski Football Association.

A version of this article appears in print on March 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

