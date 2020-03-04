Hyundai Open Golf Tournament this week

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 3

The 10th edition of the Hyundai Open Golf Tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday at the Gokarna Forest Golf Resort.

A total of 130 golfers across the country will participate in the annual tournament organised by Laxmi Intercontinental Pvt Ltd, informed the organisers at a press meet today.

“Because of participation and prizes, the Hyundai Open Golf is one of the biggest tournaments in domestic circuit and the response from the golfers in overwhelming for the event,” said Deepak Acharya, Senior Golf Director at the Gokarna Forest Resort.

“We are expanding the tournament to two days to accommodate the participants,” he added.

The tournament features overall, gross, women, senior and junior categories apart from Hyundai owners section. “We had started the tournament back in 2009,” said Awasish Ojha, Head of Marketing Communications at Laxmi Intercontinental Pvt Ltd.

“We are happy that the event has grown into one of the biggest tournaments.

We have decided to hand over golf gears, which are useful for the players, in prizes,” he added.

Apart from trophies for winners and runners-up in main events and other field prizes, the organisers have also kept a Hyundai i10 Magna car worth three million rupees as Hole-in-One prize on the 10th hole and special prize in Hyundai owners category.

Around 40 golfers will play their rounds on Friday, while remaining players will compete on Saturday.

