I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Mbappe after PSG’s win

LISBON: Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France’s World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris St Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
“I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job,” the France striker told a news conference.
“We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it’s too much for some but that’s how you win titles.
“It’s easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends.”
Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice.
He played half an hour in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Atalanta, helping PSG turn the tide as they were 1-0 down.
“When I got injured against St Etienne (in the French Cup final on July 24), I though the Champions League was over for me,” the 21-year-old said.
“But the morning after I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn’t play, at least to bring my good mood to the team.”
PSG will face either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday’s final, with the Ligue 1 side having Mbappe’s preference.
“I’d rather play Lyon because they’re a French side, but if it is Bayern, so be it,” he said.
LISBON: Paris St Germain reached their first ever Champions League final with a convincing 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, finally delivering the reward of the biggest game in European football for their Qatari backers. Goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria put PSG 2-0 up at the Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 Police have arrested one person on charges of spreading communal hatred and burning the national flag in a music video. The music video released recently on You Tube has been widely criticised in social media. Metropolitan Police Crime Division, Kathmandu, confirmed that i Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 In a geological study carried out in 242 places of Sindhupalchowk district four years ago, the National Reconstruction Authority, in its report, had identified 71 areas as more vulnerable to natural disaster. The report was submitted to the government with a note that out Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA) is scheduled to take place in the Americas region on September 4-6. Alongside the regional meeting, the NRNA is also organising knowledge sharing conference where experts representing diverse fields will pr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to provide recommendation letters to service-seekers for consular attestation of such documents by the Department of Consular Service, as per the Local Governm Read More...
Dhading, August 18 Many places at Rubivalley Rural Municipality in Dhading are at high risk of landslides due to incessant rainfall. Human settlements at Simpale, Dukdung, Sortung, Chalese, Kapurgaun, Hemdung and Newer, among other places of the rural municipality are at high risk of lands Read More...
Jhapa, August 18 A Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory set up with the initiative of the public in Kankai Municipality of Jhapa has yet to come into operation due to lack of permission from the provincial government. The PCR lab was set up in Samarpan Building of Kotihom in Surunga with a hug Read More...
Chitwan, August 18 The people in Chitwan now have access to PCR test for coronavirus infection if they pay from their pockets from today, after Chitwan Medical College got approval to conduct tests. Chief Executive Director of the college Pratap Devkota said that tests of the hospital’s heal Read More...