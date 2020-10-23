India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

NEW DELHI: Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday.
The 61-year-old former India captain was admitted after midnight at the Delhi hospital and underwent the procedure in the early hours on Friday.
“Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision…” the hospital said.
“Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days.”
Nicknamed the “Haryana Hurricane”, Dev played 131 tests and 225 one-dayers before retiring in 1994 as arguably the best Indian all-rounder.
A crafty medium pacer and a free-scoring batsman, he led India to the 1983 World Cup title in a memorable triumph of the underdogs beating a formidable West Indies team in the Lord’s final.
“Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir,” tweeted former India opener Gautam Gambhir.
LONDON: More than 41.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,130,036 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
LONDON: Gareth Bale started for Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in seven years and helped them to a 3-0 win over Austria’s LASK in their first match of the Europa League group phase on Thursday. Lucas Moura opened the scoring after 18 minutes and Bale’s square pass was turned Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22 The main opposition Nepali Congress today condemned the government’s decision to charge people for COVID-19 test and treatment. NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release demanding repeal of the government’s decision. Deuba urged the government to provide Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22 A recent report published by the National Human Rights Commission that features details of human rights violations committed by 286 persons in the last two decades is a step towards ensuring accountability and combating impunity for human rights abuses in Nepal, said Asian N Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22 The Federation of Nepali Journalists has demanded that all the media houses immediately release due payments, including regular remuneration and Dashain allowance to working journalists and employees. Issuing a statement here today, FNJ General Secretary Ramesh Bista made Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22 The Metropolitan Police Office, Ranipokhari, has enforced a special security strategy in Kathmandu valley, bearing in mind potential criminal and unlawful activities during the festive season. According to MPO, the new security arrangements were put in place to make secur Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 22 The Nepali Army is going to organise Phulpati Badhai ceremony tomorrow at Sainik Manch in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. The day marks the seventh day of the 10-day Dashain festival. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the supreme commander-in-chief of Nepali Army, will grace the e Read More...
LAMJUNG, OCTOBER 22 The hotels that closed for the past many months due to coronavirus have resumed operation at Manang Disyang Rural Municipality, Manang. Hotels in Pisang, Ngawal, Humde, Bhakra, Tankigaun, Tankimanang, Gharu and Khangsar of the rural municipality opened on October 14. Tou Read More...