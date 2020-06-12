India postpone Sri Lanka tour over COVID-19 fears

NEW DELHI: India have postponed their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka scheduled later this month over COVID-19 fears, cricket boards of both the countries said on Thursday.
Virat Kohli and his men were scheduled to play three one-day matches and an equal number of Twenty20 internationals but the Indian board (BCCI) has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that the tour “will not be feasible”.
The Indian cricketers, who have not even started training, will follow advice from the Indian government health regulatory authorities before resuming cricket, the SLC has been told.
BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said India remained committed to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and would tour Sri Lanka at a more opportune time.
“We’re committed to FTP, but given the current situation, it’s not possible for the team to travel, it’s not safe,” Dhumal told Reuters by telephone.
“So we’ll see whenever there is an opportunity, we’ll try and make up for this series.”
A select group of 13 Sri Lankan cricketers are currently undergoing a 12-day residential training camp at the Colombo Cricket Club.
KATHMANDU: Nepali migrant workers previously stranded in Kuwait due to restrictions imposed on travelling, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus infection, are seen arriving at the Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on June 11, 2020. Read More...
CHICAGO: Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent sympt Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal, which had decreed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 which was extended for some eighty days, has now revised the modality of the same. Some of the restrictive measures will be eased following the recent cabinet decision. Restriction on operation of many activit Read More...
BEIJING: China is offering candidate vaccines for the new coronavirus to employees at state-owned firms travelling overseas, as it seeks more data on their efficacy, state media Global Times reported on Thursday. No proven vaccines have been developed yet for the virus, although mass trials for Read More...
LONDON: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday said it has begun human testing of its experimental antibody cocktail as a treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial has an "adaptive" design and could quickly move from dozens of patients to eventually include Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 115,937 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 178,143 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a warning today stating that the authorities will take stern action against those violating the lockdown-rules in the wake of widespread protests across various parts of the country, calling out government's poor response to the Covid-19 crisis. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop superstars BTS are making sure that their fans have the best for their 2020FESTA. On June 11, the boy band dropped an animated music video for We are Bulletproof: the Eternal. The track is from their mini-album Map of the Soul: 7 released in February. The song sums up the seve Read More...